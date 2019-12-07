CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. WEEKEND WEATHER WARMUP

The rain is expected to clear out for the weekend. Clear skies and temperatures in the 80s.

2. POLICE SEARCH FOR HIT AND RUN DRIVER

Portland police are searching for the driver of a white car who hit a skateboarder on Cumberland Avenue Wednesday night and took off from the scene. The skateboarder, Wayne Harwood, is in the hospital with serious injuries.

3. MAINE ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS OVERDOSE DEATHS DROP

NBC

The Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey says opioid-related overdose deaths dropped around 14% in the first few months of the year. But A.G. Frey says he's troubled over an apparent shift to other drugs like cocaine.

4. SERENA WILLIAMS FACES SIMONA HALEP IN WIMBLEDON'S FINALS

Tennis legend Serena Williams could soon make history ... again. Williams faces challenger Simona Halep in the Wimbledon Women's Singles final this weekend for her eighth title.

5. 2019 MOXIE FESTIVAL IN LISBON FALLS!

NEWS CENTER Maine

Do you have Moxie? It's time to get some because the 2019 Moxie Festival begins today in Lisbon Falls. The family fun starts this afternoon and runs through Sunday.