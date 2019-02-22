PORTLAND, Maine — CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. BEAUTIFUL DAY TO END OUT THE WEEK, WITH POSSIBLE SNOW AHEAD

2. PHONE SCAM CLAIMS TO RAISE MONEY FOR POLICE

The Sanford Police Department is warning of a phone scam where a caller asks for donations to the "National Police Support Fund." Sanford Police officials say the organization is fake.

3. GOVERNOR MILLS EXPLAINS SUPPORT OF POWER TRANSMISSION LINE

Governor Janet Mills says she is supporting the project to build a CMP transmission line through western Maine. Mills says the project will help keep power costs down for Mainers and will reduce carbon emissions that contribute to climate change.

4. LUC TIEMAN TO APPEAL MURDER CONVICTION

Luc Tieman is appealing his murder conviction on the grounds that emails and Facebook messages should not have been presented as evidence at his trial. Tieman was convicted in 2018 for the murder of his wife, Valerie, who he buried and claimed she had run off. A court will hear the appeal in March.

"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves Cook County jail following his release, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Chicago. Smollett was charged with disorderly conduct and filling a false police report when he said he was attacked in downtown Chicago by two men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck, a police said. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

5. JUSSIE SMOLLETT CHARGED IN ALLEGED FAKE ASSAULT CLAIM

Actor Jussie Smollett was charged Thursday with felony disorderly conduct for what police say was a staged racist and anti-gay attack to promote his career. Police say Smollett faked the assault because he was unhappy with his salary on the TV show "Empire." "Empire's" producers say they are evaluating Smollett's future on the show.