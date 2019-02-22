PORTLAND, Maine — CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.
1. BEAUTIFUL DAY TO END OUT THE WEEK, WITH POSSIBLE SNOW AHEAD
2. PHONE SCAM CLAIMS TO RAISE MONEY FOR POLICE
The Sanford Police Department is warning of a phone scam where a caller asks for donations to the "National Police Support Fund." Sanford Police officials say the organization is fake.
3. GOVERNOR MILLS EXPLAINS SUPPORT OF POWER TRANSMISSION LINE
Governor Janet Mills says she is supporting the project to build a CMP transmission line through western Maine. Mills says the project will help keep power costs down for Mainers and will reduce carbon emissions that contribute to climate change.
4. LUC TIEMAN TO APPEAL MURDER CONVICTION
Luc Tieman is appealing his murder conviction on the grounds that emails and Facebook messages should not have been presented as evidence at his trial. Tieman was convicted in 2018 for the murder of his wife, Valerie, who he buried and claimed she had run off. A court will hear the appeal in March.
5. JUSSIE SMOLLETT CHARGED IN ALLEGED FAKE ASSAULT CLAIM
Actor Jussie Smollett was charged Thursday with felony disorderly conduct for what police say was a staged racist and anti-gay attack to promote his career. Police say Smollett faked the assault because he was unhappy with his salary on the TV show "Empire." "Empire's" producers say they are evaluating Smollett's future on the show.