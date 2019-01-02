PORTLAND, Maine — CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. MAINE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL STUDENT CHARGED WITH FELONY

A 10-year-old elementary school student is charged with a felony for calling in a bomb threat to the Mount Blue School District on Thursday. Bomb-sniffing dogs searched buses, but no bombs were found and school officials confirmed the threat was a hoax. The student is charged with felony terrorizing and will be referred to juvenile corrections officials for further action.

2. POLICE INVESTIGATING TURNER PEDESTRIAN DEATH

A car crash on Route 4 in Turner Thursday left a pedestrian dead. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, though no charges have been filed. Police say neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

3. MULTIPLE "ONE-POT" METH LABS FOUND IN LIMINGTON MAN'S HOME

Andrew Sweeney was charged for operating meth labs. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and York County Sheriff's Office says York Deputies spotted meth-making paraphernalia in Sweeney's home during a bail compliance check. A search by the MDEA found five active "one-pot" meth labs inside the home. Sweeney is expected in court Friday.

4. RARE HAWK IN MAINE EUTHANIZED DUE TO FROSTBITE

The South American hawk that turned up in Maine last year was euthanized due to complications from frostbite. The bird was found on the ground in distress in Portland's Deering Oaks Park in January after a snow storm. The bird was taken to a wildlife rehab center in Freedom with serious frostbite damage to its feet and legs.

5. "WELCOME HOME" MAINE SIGN

Governor Janet Mills is welcoming people home with a new sign at the state border near the Kittery line. The sign which simply says, "Maine, welcome home," replaces the signs previously displayed in that location.