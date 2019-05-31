PORTLAND, Maine — CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. NICE DAY ON TAP TO END THE WEEK

2. BUCKSPORT MOTEL MANAGER ACCUSED OF ABUSING CHILDREN

Kaleen Adnan, the former manager of the Spring Fountain Motel in Bucksport, is accused of assaulting three children who were staying at the motel with their mother last summer. Court documents say the children claimed abuse ranging from spanking to hanging one of them upside down.

3. MAINE HOUSE APPROVES PLASTIC BAN BILL

The Maine House of Representatives has given initial approval to a bill that would ban single-use plastic bags statewide. The bill's sponsor says a ban would help protect wildlife. The bill now goes on to the senate.

4.SANFORD PROHIBITS SALE OF CBD PRODUCTS TO MINORS

An ordinance that went into effect this month in Sanford prohibits retailers from selling CBD products to minors under the age of 21. Though CBD does not contain the substance in marijuana that gets a user high, city officials say CBD products are being marketed to kids. City officials are worried CBD use could lead to marijuana use.

5. FEELING LUCKY? MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT IS NOW $444 MILLION

The current Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night's drawing has reached $444 million. The last person to win the Mega Millions jackpot was in Missouri last March.