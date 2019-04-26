PORTLAND, Maine — CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. WET AND DREARY START TO THE WEEKEND

2. POLICE ASKING FOR HELP LOCATING MISSING WISCASSET MAN

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says Casey Main of Wiscasset left work Thursday afternoon and never made it home. Main has health care issues that need regular attention. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 207-882-7332.

3. FAMILY SUING MAINE AND LEWISTON OVER CHILD'S DEATH

Rayan Issa in the Lewiston Middle School yearbook.

The father of Rayan Issa is suing the state as well as the city of Lewiston for "reasonable compensation" for Rayan's death. 13-year-old Rayan drowned in June of 2018 at Range Pond State Park in Poland. Court documents revealed on the day of Rayan's death there was only one lifeguard on duty at the park for more than 100 students.

4. REMAINS OF MEGHAN GREGORY IDENTIFIED

NCM

The Maine Medical Examiner's Office says the remains found in the woods in Augusta in April are those of Meghan Gregory. Gregory had been missing since June of 2017. Officials haven't said how Gregory died, but police say her death doesn't appear suspicious.

5. PATRIOTS DRAFT WIDE RECEIVER IN FIRST ROUND

This photo provided by Sun Devil Athletics shows N'Keal Harry. Harry is a first in the 2019 NFL Draft. (Sun Devil Athletics via AP)

AP

The New England Patriots drafted wide receiver N'keal Harry out of Arizona State in the 32nd and final pick of the first round. The position was considered a priority in the first draft. The Patriots haven't drafted a wide receiver in the first round since 1996.