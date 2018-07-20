(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day:

1. $422 MILLION MEGA MILLION JACKPOT

Get your Mega Millions lottery ticket before it's too late. You can buy tickets for the $422 million jackpot here in Maine. If there is a winner in Friday's drawing it would be the sixth largest Mega Millions prize and the 19th largest in U.S. lottery history.

Yarmouth Clam Festival

2. ANNUAL YARMOUTH CLAM FESTIVAL BEGINS

The 53rd annual Clam Festival in Yarmouth opens Friday and runs through Sunday, July 22, 2018. Events include a parade, fireworks, family activities, and, of course, lots of clams. You can find the full schedule by clicking here.

3. GIANT, SHIRTLESS JEFF GOLDBLUM STATUE HONORS "JURASSIC PARK"

An Internet-based television service in the U.K.commissioned a giant statue of a shirtless Jeff Goldblum to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original "Jurassic Park" movie in which Goldblum starred. The statue took six weeks to build and will be on display in London for only a few days.

4. TOXIC CATERPILLAR SPREADING BEYOND MIDCOAST MAINE

The Maine Forest Service says browntail moths are spreading beyond the Midcoast into the greater Portland area and other parts of Maine. The caterpillar form of this invasive species has tiny toxic hairs that can cause poison-ivy like reactions on skin or respiratory problems.

5. CAPE ELIZABETH NATIVE WINS NEW ENGLAND AMATEUR GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

Twenty-one-year-old Reese McFarlane of Cape Elizabeth became the first Maine golfer to win the New England Amateur Championship in 26 years. McFarlane shot a 2 over 72 in the final round, finishing the three-round event at 4 under 206.

