PORTLAND, Maine — 1. CHANCE OF RAIN BUT SPRING TEMPERATURES
2. MASS SHOOTING AT NEW ZEALAND MOSQUES
At least 49 people are dead and three to four people are in custody after attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. The Australian prime minister described an alleged shooter as an extreme right-wing terrorist.
3. EXTENSION SOUGHT IN SEARCH FOR AYLA REYNOLDS' FATHER
Trista Reynolds, the mother of Ayla Reynolds, is asking the court for more time to find Ayla's father, Justin DiPietro, who is the subject of a wrongful death lawsuit. Ayla Reynolds disappeared while in DiPietro's care in 2011. A judge declared Ayla dead in 2017.
4. GROUND TURKEY RECALL OVER SALMONELLA CONTAMINATION
Butterball is recalling more than 78,000 pounds of raw ground turkey products that may be at risk for salmonella contamination. Pre-packaged Butterball Everyday Fresh Ground Turkey processed on July 7, 2018 with a sell or freeze by date of July 26, 2018 should be thrown out.
5. MAINE TEACHER SALARY MEASURE MOVES FORWARD
A committee has voted in favor of a $40,000 annual minimum salary for Maine teachers. The measure, if approved by the legislature, would also increase mentoring for new teachers and increase the amount of financial aid for students who want to become teachers.