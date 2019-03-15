PORTLAND, Maine — 1. CHANCE OF RAIN BUT SPRING TEMPERATURES

2. MASS SHOOTING AT NEW ZEALAND MOSQUES

Police block the road near the shooting at a mosque in Linwood, Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. Multiple people were killed during shootings at two mosques full of people attending Friday prayers. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

At least 49 people are dead and three to four people are in custody after attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. The Australian prime minister described an alleged shooter as an extreme right-wing terrorist.

3. EXTENSION SOUGHT IN SEARCH FOR AYLA REYNOLDS' FATHER

Trista Reynolds, the mother of Ayla Reynolds, is asking the court for more time to find Ayla's father, Justin DiPietro, who is the subject of a wrongful death lawsuit. Ayla Reynolds disappeared while in DiPietro's care in 2011. A judge declared Ayla dead in 2017.

4. GROUND TURKEY RECALL OVER SALMONELLA CONTAMINATION

salmonella bacteria 3d illustration

Butterball is recalling more than 78,000 pounds of raw ground turkey products that may be at risk for salmonella contamination. Pre-packaged Butterball Everyday Fresh Ground Turkey processed on July 7, 2018 with a sell or freeze by date of July 26, 2018 should be thrown out.

5. MAINE TEACHER SALARY MEASURE MOVES FORWARD

Multiethnic young students using digital tablet in classroom with teacher. Teacher in class with kids using electronic tablet. Teacher teaching how to use electronic device to children at elementary school.

A committee has voted in favor of a $40,000 annual minimum salary for Maine teachers. The measure, if approved by the legislature, would also increase mentoring for new teachers and increase the amount of financial aid for students who want to become teachers.