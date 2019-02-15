PORTLAND, Maine — CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. WARMER TODAY WITH RAIN MOVING IN BY MIDDAY

2. MAINE LOBSTER BOAT CAPTAIN SENTENCED TO FOUR YEARS

Christopher Hutchinson of Cushing was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for the deaths of two crew members. Hutchinson's boat flipped during a storm in 2014 and two crew were lost overboard. Hutchinson was found to have been drinking and using drugs before taking the boat out.

3. WILLIAM BARR SWORN IN AS NEW U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL

William Barr was confirmed Thursday as the next attorney general of the United States. Barr replaces acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, who replaced Jeff Sessions. Barr served as U.S. attorney general under President George H.W. Bush.

4. JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN NOAH GASTON CASE

A judge declared a mistrial in the murder case of Noah Gaston, who is accused of shooting and killing his wife in their Windham home in 2016. Moments before he gave testimony Tuesday, a forensic examiner told prosecutors he changed his opinion on key evidence that showed the angle of the gunshot that killed Gaston's wife. The judge ordered a new trial and jury, but no new date has been set.

5. SALES DECLINING FOR MAINE MEDICAL POT GROWERS

Maine medical marijuana growers say they have had to slash prices because patients are growing their own plants or using illegal delivery services. State lawmakers are considering new regulations for both medical and recreational marijuana that could limit non-dispensary providers.