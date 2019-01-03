PORTLAND, Maine — CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. COLD START BUT BEAUTIFUL DAY, SNOW LIKELY TOMORROW

2. LEPAGE: "WHITE PEOPLE WILL NOT HAVE ANYTHING TO SAY"

Former Maine Governor Paul LePage is getting national attention for saying in a radio interview Tuesday that "White people will not have anything to say" if the electoral vote is removed in favor of a popular vote. LePage went on to say such a measure would result in national elections being decided by minorities.

3. PROPOSAL FOR "FOOD SHAMING" BILL IN MAINE SCHOOLS

The Maine legislature's Education and Cultural Affairs Committee has unanimously approved a proposed bill to ban "food shaming" in state schools. The proposed bill would prevent schools from refusing meals or otherwise penalizing students who cannot pay or owe money for lunches.

4. MAINE SNAP BENEFITS TO INCREASE

SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, will increase this month in Maine. Families on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an increase in monthly benefits from $15 to $50. The increase was approved by lawmakers in 2011 using existing grant funding. At least 13,000 Mainers are food insecure.

5. YOUTUBE BLOCKS COMMENTING ON CHILDREN'S VIDEOS

Video website YouTube announced it will no longer allow comments on most videos featuring young children. The change comes after a pedophile ring was found to be using the site's comments to find and share clips of young children in states of address. The discovery prompted corporations like Disney and McDonald's to pull ads from the site.