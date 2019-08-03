PORTLAND, Maine — CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. VERY COLD START WITH WARMER TEMPS LATER

2. "DETECTIVE WAYNE PIKE" JURY DUTY PHONE SCAM

NEWS CENTER Maine / CCSO / max-kegfire

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam where a caller claiming to be "Detective Wayne Pike" threatens people with arrest for missing jury duty unless he is sent money. The sheriff's office says they will never call and request any payment over the phone.

3. SKOWHEGAN SCHOOL BOARD RETIRES INDIAN MASCOT

News Center Maine

The Skowhegan School Board voted 14-9 to do away with the controversial Indian nickname and mascot. Opponents have long said the mascot sends the wrong message, while supporters say it honors the town's history.

4. FIREFIGHTER CAPTAIN JOEL BARNES MEMORIAL SERVICE

Erin Thomas

Fallen Berwick Firefighter Captain Joel Barnes will be honored Sunday morning following a private service with a public memorial service and escort from Old Orchard Beach to Portland. Captain Barnes died last week in a fire saving the life of a fellow firefighter.

5. TURN CLOCKS AHEAD SUNDAY

NEWS CENTER Maine / Tegna

Daylight saving time officially begins Sunday morning at 2 a.m. Clocks will be turned ahead, or "spring" ahead, by one hour. Experts suggest you don't sleep in the extra hour but wake up at your regular time and take a short nap later if you feel tired.