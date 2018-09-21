(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1. MAN KILLED, GRANDDAUGHTER INJURED IN UNITY MOWER ACCIDENT

Police say Clement Blakney was killed Thursday when he was hit by an SUV while crossing Route 202 in Unity on a riding lawnmower. Blakney's 5-year-old granddaughter, who was riding on the mower with him, and the driver of the SUV were taken to the hospital but are expected to recover.

2. NH DOG GROOMER CHARGED WITH ANIMAL CRUELTY

Police charged Beth Bessemer, the owner of Mrs. Doolittle's Bath House in New Hampshire, with animal cruelty Wednesday after a dog left in her care for grooming in June was found dead by its owners when they returned to pick it up. The dog's owners say Bessemer put a noose on the dog's neck, pointed a heated dryer on him, and left him alone.

Darren Lilly was arrested, charged with threatening to shoot up Central Maine Community College.

3. MAN ACCUSED OF GUN THREAT ARRESTED FOR BAIL VIOLATION

Topsham Police say they arrested the Bowdoinham man who threatened to shoot up Central Maine Community College for violating the conditions of bail set for that arrest. Darren Lilly was arrested last Friday for entering the workplace of one of the people who reported his alleged threats. Lilly is again out on bail after posting a $3,500 bond on Monday.

Law enforcement officials stand outside a Rite Aid distribution center in Harford County, Maryland after a shooting occured there on September 20, 2018.

4. MARYLAND POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL RITE AID SHOOTING

The Harford County Sheriff says Snochia Moseley of Baltimore County shot and killed three co-workers during an argument at a Rite Aid distribution center Thursday before turning the gun on herself. Police say Moseley, a temporary employee, later died at the hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill September 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

5. KAVANAUGH ACCUSER FACING DEADLINE TO TESTIFY

The U.S. Senate set Friday as the deadline for Christine Blasey Ford to say whether she will testify Monday on the sexual assault allegations she made against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Attorneys for Ford told NBC News she is too busy dealing with death threats to prepare for a Monday hearing.

