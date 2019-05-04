PORTLAND, Maine — CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. MILD TEMPS WITH AM SUN, CLOUDS LATER

2. BUCKSPORT WOMAN ARRESTED FOR DEATH OF 2-YEAR-OLD

Police arrested Savannah Smith of Bucksport on Thursday and charged her with murder in connection with the death of 2-year-old Kloe Hawksley. Kloe was found dead in a home on Central Street in Bucksport in 2017. Police say Smith is the partner of Kloe's father, Tyler Hawksley.

MAINE LAWMAKERS TO AGAIN CONSIDER CONVERSION THERAPY BAN

A bill that would ban state-licensed counselors and therapists from conducting "conversion therapy" to change a minor's sexual orientation or gender identity will be back in front of lawmakers next week. A previous version of the bill was vetoed by former Governor Paul LePage in 20-18, but the new proposal his bi-partisan support.

BAXTER WOODS LEASH ORDINANCE TABLED

The Portland Parks Commission is tabling a proposed dog leash ordinance for Baxter Woods until June. A recent study found unleashed dogs were causing a negative impact on ground nesting and ground feeding birds. The commission plans to try to work out some kind of compromise between protecting wildlife and keeping local pet owners happy.

MAINE MOURNS FALLEN STATE POLICE DETECTIVE CAMPBELL

Maine State Police Trooper Det. Ben Campbell

The body of Maine State Police Detective Benjamin Campbell was escorted from the medical examiner's office in Augusta to his home town of Millinocket on Thursday. Detective Campbell was killed on Wednesday by a tire that detached from a logging truck while he was assisting a stranded vehicle on I-95. Campbell is survived by his wife and 6-month-old son. Maine State Police say funeral services for Detective Campbell will be held at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Tuesday, April 9th, beginning at 11 a.m.