A state police major crimes van stands parked Thursday at the side of Weeks Mills Road in Augusta, near where a body was found Thursday afternoon.

1. AUGUSTA POLICE FIND BODY IN MISSING PERSONS CASE

Police in Augusta say they found a body Thursday afternoon while following up on leads in a missing persons case. Police have not identified the body or said where, exactly it was found. More information is expected Friday.

2. $80,000 MISSING FROM LITCHFIELD FARMER'S CLUB BANK ACCOUNT

A bank account used by the Litchfield Farmer's Club is short $80,000 and the club's leader, Charles Smith, says the former treasurer is responsible. Smith says he was tipped off to suspicious activity in the account by the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office.

3. MAINE SUPREME COURT DISMISSES LEPAGE APPEAL TO MEDICAID EXPANSION

The Maine Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Governor Paul LePage must submit a plan to the federal government for expanding Medicaid. Governor LePage has said he'd rather go to jail than allow the Medicaid expansion, approved by voters, to pass without an acceptable funding source.

4. L.L. BEAN DONATES TO NATIONAL PARKS CAMPAIGN

L.L. Bean is donating $3 million to the National Park Foundation to support the foundation's non-profit partner, "Find Your Park." The "Find Your Park" campaign encourages people from every walk of life to visit and support America's 400 national parks.

The American Folk Festival organizers put on the finishing touches to the event Thursday at the Bangor Waterfront.

5. AMERICAN FOLK FESTIVAL KICKS OFF IN BANGOR FRIDAY

The 17th annual American Folk Festival opens Friday on the Bangor waterfront. Visitors from around the country can expect food, music, and fun from around the world. Admission is free (recommended donation is $20/day) and runs through Sunday, August 26, 2018.

