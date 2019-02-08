AUBURN, Maine — The 21-year-old man charged with murder in connection to last weekend's deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Auburn is scheduled to face a judge this morning.

Gage Dalphonse is accused of shooting and killing 41-year-old Jean Fournier of Turner in the Auburn Walmart parking lot last weekend.

The 21-year-old from Auburn reportedly shot Fournier twice. Fournier was unarmed.

The incident happened on Saturday night. Dalphonse was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

The court documents in the case have been sealed, according to a court clerk. It's unlikely the judge will decide to unseal them today, but possible.

Fournier's girlfriend told the Lewiston Sun Journal she knew Dalphonse and the incident was all by chance and that there was never a physical fight.

Nguyen told the paper that a petty dispute quickly escalated after Dalphonse ‘cursed at her.’



“Jean walked off, and Gage got out and shot him," she said.



Friends of Fournier continue to keep a memorial in his honor in the Walmart parking lot.

"Although we are still hurting and grieving, this makes it easier on us, knowing he has been charged for such a cowardly act of violence,” one friend told NEWS CENTER Maine in a statement.



Dalphonse is scheduled to face a judge in Androscoggin County Court at 8:30 a.m.