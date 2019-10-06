LIVERMORE, Maine — State police and transportation workers found nothing Monday when they tore up a three-decades-old slab of concrete at a property in North Livermore in connection to the 1986 disappearance of Kimberly Moreau.

The search site, located along Route 4, was excavated by three troopers with help from Maine Department of Transportation workers using jackhammers.

Moreau's father, Richard, told NEWS CENTER Maine they did not find his daughter Monday during the search at the private property. He said it was a spot Kimberly Moreau had been rumored to be buried for 30 years.

The search came about a week after state police in the area used ground-penetrating radar (GPR) equipment, which can spot abnormalities.

Richard Moreau told NEWS CENTER Maine the site had been something they'd been eyeing for more than a year, having previously searched there at least a few times over the years and other areas with Cadaver dogs and other assets.

He said Monday's search was a direct follow-up to last week's GPR search, and it all came from a tip. No new clues or tips regarding the case are on his or investigators' radars, Moreau said, and no new searches are planned.

The Sun Journal reports that the concrete was set at about the same time Moreau went missing 33 years ago.

Moreau told NEWS CENTER Maine the concrete slab was taken out of the ground by crews and removed with consent from the property owner. They then dug a few feet into the ground underneath where the concrete was set. A structure above the concrete was previously removed, he said.

In an interview Monday, Richard Moreau told the Sun Journal multiple times "we're finally putting an end to it." When asked to elaborate, he explained, "either [my daughter]'s here or she's not here."

"We know that there's a good reason that we're here," Moreau said. "Hopefully this is the last time we'll ever have to do this … We're just trying to bring it to an end."

Kimberly Moreau was 17 years old when she was last seen late in the night on Saturday, May 10, 1986, leaving her family's Jewell Street home in Jay.

Richard Moreau begs anyone with information to call him or ‬Maine State Police.