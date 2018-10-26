(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Maine State Police say a truck driver escaped serious injuries when his tractor-trailer hauling milk went off I-295 in Portland late Friday morning.

The tanker truck ended up on its side after crashing through guard rails off the southbound lanes.Traffic in the area is moving but has been reduced to one lane and major backups are expected once the equipment arrives to remove the truck.

The driver was transported to a Portland hospital and milk has spilled at the crash site.

The Maine DEP and DOT are on the scene. The crash was off the southbound lane, just north of the S-turns, and along the banks of the Piscataqua River.

