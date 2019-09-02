SIDNEY, Maine — The Maine Pond Hockey classic is in its sixth year and it all started with one man who loved two things.

Hockey and giving back to kids.

The tournament supports the Alfond Youth Center in Waterville and this year it will assist with an expansion of the facility.

"We're calling it our whole family wellness program," Maine Pond Hockey Classic organizer Patrick Guerette said. "So really what we're doing is adding 10,000 square feet of wellness space."

The Alfond Youth Center has been focused on swimming as its wellness program but now it will be able to introduce weight training and cardio.

Guerette says the kids that attend the after-school program at the Boys & Girls Club/YMCA in Waterville have had big smiles on their faces when they see pictures of the new plans and all the construction going on.

"It's going to look really awesome," 9-year-old Isabella Norton said.

Many of the kids are most excited about the new gym. 9-year-old Jakob Bernardini said he's looking forward to running on the new track.

At the tournament, there will be 84 teams competing. Six years ago at the first Maine Pond Hockey Classic, there were only 14 teams.

Organizers are expecting to raise $40,000 this weekend between the pond hockey and the Polar Bear Dip.

Win or lose, this tournament is all about having fun.

"I think what’s most exciting is seeing everyone come together and have a good time. I think hockey is secondary to the event," Guerette said.

Once the expansion is done at the Boys & Girls Club/YMCA, there will be a special guest come help unveil it. New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will be there and all members at the club are welcome to attend the event in June.