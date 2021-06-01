More than $57K raised so far for family who lost their home in Peaks Island fire

Their home, car, and boat were destroyed in the fire last week

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's Note: The video above aired on Thursday, May 27.

The community is rallying support for a family who lost their home in a fire on Peaks Island last week, so far raising more than $57,000 through a GoFundMe fundraiser.

The Portland Fire Department responded to the all-hands fire on Highland Ave. on Peaks Island last week. The department said two buildings, a vehicle, and a boat were fully involved in the first and considered a total loss.

There were no reported injuries. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

According to the fundraiser, which was organized by friends of the family, the house was the family’s “forever multi-generational home.”

Peaks Island Fire Update: The fire has been extinguished. The fire involved two residential buildings, a vehicle and a boat. All are a total loss. There are no injuries reported. Fire Investigators are working to determine the cause. pic.twitter.com/rXnMC7jUaR — Portland Fire Dept (@PortlandFD) May 27, 2021

“We appreciate their years of island kindness, lending a quiet, private hand to so many of us, in our times of need. This is our chance to support them in their time of need,” the fundraiser description reads.

So far, $57,040 has been raised toward the $80,000 goal.

The funds will reportedly go towards helping the family rebuild and “offset some of the expenses they are going to incur.”

“We hope to alleviate some of the stress they will face as they begin to rebuild,” the organizers say in the fundraiser. “We seek to get them resettled as soon as possible.”

Click here to donate.