MAINE, USA — Maine has seen some weird weather this year, but this late storm may take the cake. Much of Maine woke up to snow Saturday morning.

Central Maine Power (CMP) is reporting 5,326 customers are without power as of 1:40 p.m., due to heavy wind gusts and wet snow.

Avangrid, CMP's parent company, spokesperson Catharine Hartnett says their first priority is clearing debris from the roads, working with local emergency management officials so that emergency vehicles aren't hindered.

"We will then assess the type and extent of damage and then begin restoration, providing estimates on the outage list for each location once we have a better understanding of how extensive repairs might be and how long they will take to complete," Hartnett said.

Hartnett also says they are anticipating heavy winds Sunday as well.

There is a wind advisory is up for portions of south-central, southwest, and western Maine from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible.

As NEWS CENTER Maine Meteorologist Ryan Breton predicted, there wasn't be much accumulation near the coast, but inland and with elevation, wet snow did accumulate, according to the National Weather Service station in Gray.

Hartnett says CMP has been expecting outages due to the storm for a couple of days, and said they were prepared to respond.

Androscoggin, Cumberland, Franklin, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Sagadahoc, Somerset, Waldo, and York Counties are all affected with outages.

There are no updates on restoration efforts.

You can keep track of outages with CMP's live outage map.

