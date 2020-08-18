More than 4,700 outages reported in Penobscot, Piscataquis Counties due to crash involving utility pole

Penobscot County dispatch said around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, a single-vehicle crash occurred on Margin Street in Orono, near Orono Brewing Company.

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine — Versant Power crews are investigating the cause of an outage affecting more than 4,700 customers in Orono, Old Town, and Alton areas after initial reports indicate a vehicle accident interrupted service.

According to the company, crews will work to safely restore service as quickly as possible.

The driver was trying to defog his windshield when he hit a pole and cracked it at the base.