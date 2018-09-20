CORINTH (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A large fire was reported Wednesday night at a local pellet mill in Penobscot County.

Route 15 was shut down as 22 departments responded to the blaze at Corinth Pellets Manufacturing LLC on Hob Road, according to Jeff Bragdon, the Assistant Chief of the Corinth Fire Department.

The fire started around 6 p.m. in the manufacturing part of the mill, Bragdon said.

Crews from Dexter, Howland, Brewer, Bangor, Carmel, Dover-Foxcroft, Lagrange, and Garland were at the scene. The Salvation Army was also spotted.

Bragdon said his brother, Corinth Fire Chief Scott Bragdon, was brought to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

This story is developing.

