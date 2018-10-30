ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) —The University of Maine System launched a promise initiative in Fall 2018 to give Maine students in need of financial assistance, access to college.

More than 1,200 Maine students received free tuition this fall, and 477 of them were first-year students.

The University of Maine System says this initiative has contributed to a 2.5% increase in enrollment.

