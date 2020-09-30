Moose on the loose in South Portland makes his way to SMCC campus

It's apparently a continuation of the 'Moose Chronicles' in southern Maine a moose has been spotted in multiple neighborhoods throughout South Portland.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — There is a moose on the loose in South Portland! Only a day after a moose was rallied after being found roaming through neighborhoods in Scarborough, a moose has been spotted in South Portland.

People in multiple neighborhoods were able to spot the moose by just looking out their front door. The moose was even spotted going for a stroll on Willard Beach.

A note of caution was sent out to students and faculty from Southern Maine Community College as the moose had apparently made his way to their campus.

According to SMCC, South Portland Police cornered the moose near Spring Point residence hall and are still working to safely relocate it. Maine Game Wardens say people should keep their distance and give the moose some room. They say it's not uncommon to see moose, especially bulls, right now as moose travel a lot this time of year.

Dogs can also cause problems for a moose if they're barking and coming too close. Maine Game Wardens are advising people to keep their dogs inside for the time being.

