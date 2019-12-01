GREENVILLE, Maine — A moose calf was killed after a snowmobile collided with the calf.

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, there was a group of three snowmobile riders. The first rider noticed the moose at 6 p.m., and avoided the moose. The second rider collided with the moose and caused damage to the snowmobile, and killed the moose upon impact.

The third rider attempted to stop but was unsuccessful, and hit the second rider where he broke both his legs upon impact.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife

The lead rider was Alex Giebitz, 27, from East Berne, New York. The second rider was Juan Fernandez, 33, from Almond, New York, and the third rider was Bruce Saucier, 44, from Bangor.

All riders were wearing their helmets.