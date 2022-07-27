Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, grows to 113 square miles

A virtual community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 9.

SALMON, Idaho — The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon, currently Idaho's largest wildfire, has grown to an estimated 72,710 acres -- about 113.6 square miles, more than 1 1/3 times the area of the Boise city limits. However, containment has increased and public use is returning to the Salmon River corridor, firefighting officials reported the morning of Tuesday, August 9.

Vehicles are again allowed to travel unescorted on the Salmon River Road. Pilot car operations have ceased, but may be reinstated as needed if fire situations change.

Also new Tuesday morning, the main Salmon River is open to rafters and the Spring Creek Boat Launch is open to public use. The Morgan Bar Campground remains closed to public use in order to provide a flight pathway for firefighters working out of a mobile retardant base in the area.

The fire was first detected July 17, and was 21% percent contained as of Tuesday, August 9. A virtual community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday on the Salmon-Challis National Forest Facebook page.

Fire activity is expected to increase Tuesday because of hot, dry weather. Firefighters are focusing on areas east of the Diamond Line, including Jackass Ridge, Moose Creek, Haystack Mountain, Wagon Gulch, German Gulch and Beaver Creek. Work also continues along the Highway 93 corridor to secure containment line and mop up hot spots.

Incident managers are focusing on protecting private property, powerlines, the Salmon Municipal Watershed and other infrastructure.

Regarding evacuation status, residents from Tower Creek to North Fork and from Squaw Creek to Pine Creek on Salmon Road remain in "SET" status. All other zones are in "READY" status. An evacuation shelter and assistance with placement of pets are available at the Salmon Valley Baptist Church, located at 1230 Cemetery Street.

Investigators have determined the Moose Fire was human-caused, but the specific circumstances as to how it started remain under investigation.

The Salmon-Challis National Forest has issued an updated closure order. The Salmon River Road is now open to two-way traffic from North Fork to Spring Creek. Additionally, lands north of Salmon River Road are now open. However, officials ask to the public to drive with extreme caution and to stay out of the fire area north of the Salmon River.

Helicopters Use Mobile Retardant Base #MooseFire Helicopters Use Mobile Retardant Base Helicopters supporting firefighters on the Moose Fire are now able to bring fire retardant to the fireline faster, thanks to a Mobile Retardant Base (MRB). This video shows you how the base works, and how it benefits the firefighting effort. Posted by U.S. Forest Service - Salmon-Challis National Forest on Saturday, August 6, 2022

Questions on river launches can be answered by emailing middlefork@fs.fed.us. For river access updates, call 208-756-5587.

The latest evacuation updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office can be found by clicking here.

Great Basin Team 1 on Wednesday, Aug. 3, replaced Great Basin Team 2 and assumed command of the Moose Fire.

1,340 firefighters are fighting the Moose Fire, which is burning grass, brush and timber -- much of it dead and downed fuel. It started near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.

A helicopter accident that occurred the afternoon of July 20 on the Moose Fire is under investigation. Both pilots on board were killed, the Lemhi County County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday. They were identified as Thomas Hayes, 41, of Post Falls, Idaho, and Jared Bird, 36, of Anchorage, Alaska.

The sheriff's office said they died after being extricated and taken to medical facilities. An online fundraiser in Hayes's honor has been created to help his father pay for a funeral and to make a donation to the Boise-based Wildland Firefighter Foundation in his memory. An online fundraiser for Bird's family is also underway. GoFundMe has verified both fundraisers.

Confused on what it means for a fire to be contain but not control? What does it mean to be human caused vs. natural? How is the size of the fire figured out? Check out the picture below! #BLMTFDFire pic.twitter.com/0erwysnpR2 — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 28, 2022

The Idaho DEQ has issued an air quality advisory with restrictions on outdoor burning for Lemhi County due to particulate matter in wildfire smoke. The forecast is Orange, or unhealthy for sensitive groups, Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 8-10.

The Central Dispatch Zone, which includes the Salmon-Challis National Forest, has elevated the fire danger level to "Extreme" for the region. Also Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect for the area as of Tuesday, July 26.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

The following acts are prohibited on state and federally managed or protected lands, roads, and trails:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or stove fire except within a designated recreation site and in a permanent concrete or metal fire ring, or on private land, and only within an owner-provided structure.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

The following are exemptions to the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.

Persons using fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material.

Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.

Any federal, state, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

All land within a city boundary is exempted.