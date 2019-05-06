BANGOR, Maine — Bangor residents will soon be seeing more flaggers directing traffic along Main Street. Next week, the city and the Bangor Water District will begin work on a months-long, 2.7 million dollar project to replace aging underground piping.

"We really can't delay too much longer. Most of the infrastructure that we have in the city is over 100 years old," said Bangor city engineer John Theriault.

These repairs will are expected to run from June 10 through November. The Bangor Water district will be replacing water mains, used for drinking water. The City of Bangor will be replacing sewer lines in addition to stormwater lines.

Work is expected to also include new underdrain, new catch basins, and sanitary manholes, service laterals, new water main, hydrants, and completing roadway trench patching and sidewalk repairs, according to the City of Bangor.

The work will be conducted on 3600 ft of road along Main Street. It will begin at Bass Park Blvd. next to the Cross Insurance Center, down to the Hampden town line. There will be work underneath the I-395 overpass as well as under a railroad crossing further down Main St.

According to Theriault, the city has placed major importance on not allowing this to affect business in the downtown Bangor area. "We've got schedules for the waterfront concert events, the Cross Center events. The contractor will try to work around those to try and minimize impacts," said Theriault.

Letters have also been sent by the Bangor Water District and city officials to local businesses and homes in the work area.

Portions of the mainline carrying water in the city may be shut down during the process. City officials say those who will be impacted will be given a notice 48-hours in advance.

Traffic patterns will be changed on the roughly 2/3 of a mile where work will take on Main Street. Due to the wide shoulders on those roads, Theriault, as well as Kathy Moriarty, the general manager of the Bangor Water District, do not expect it to be limited to single lane traffic.

There will be a public meeting on about the work at Bangor City Hall on Thursday, June 6, for residents to discuss the project and express and concerns with city and water district officials.