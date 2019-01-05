SHIRLEY, Maine — A heartwarming gesture for the late Maine State Police Det. Benjamin Campbell just became even more special.

The Dovetail Bat Company in Shirley has been making baseball bats, engraved to honor Campbell. Some of the bats have been donated to state troopers and members of law enforcement who served alongside the fallen officer, while others have gone up for sale online.

On Tuesday, the Maine State Police announced that the organization will be donating all of its proceeds to Campbell's family to help them through this difficult time.

Campbell was an avid baseball player in high school and in college at Westfield State University in Massachusetts.

The department thanked the public for its support, writing #NeverForget on Instagram.

Anyone interested in buying one of the engraved T.B.L. (Thin Blue Line) series bats can visit the Dovetail Bat Company's page.