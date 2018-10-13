SKOWHEGAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) --- A New Hampshire man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after his girlfriend's child was found suffering from serious injuries in Skowhegan, according to police.

Officials said they responded to Indian Ridge Apartments on Thursday, October 11, for a medical call of a 2-year-old girl who fell down the stairs.

Police said the little girl’s mother, Crystal Bowman, of Massachusetts, told them her daughter was unresponsive and had serious injuries.

After an investigation, police arrested the mom’s boyfriend, 25-year-old Cody Swanson of New Hampshire.

According to officials, the two-year-old is in stable condition at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical.

Swanson is sitting at the Somerset County jail.

Due to the nature of the injuries, Skowhegan and State Police Detectives are involved in the investigation.

© NEWS CENTER Maine