Seavey says her 19-year old son Bradley still flinches when anyone puts a hand near his head. She says it stems from an August incident on an MSAD 15 school bus.

Bradley is autistic and non-verbal. He attends the Margaret Murphy Children Center, a special needs school. The bus was getting to take Bradley back to his group home. She says the driver asked her son to buckle his seat belt, but he kept spinning it which is a habit of his.

The bus driver didn't like the behavior and said you are not going to act like that on my bus and hit him in the head.

An aide on the bus witnessed the incident and reported it to authorities. It was also caught by a security camera -- Seavey didn't watch it because it was too upsetting.

MSAD 15- which includes Gray and New Gloucester fired the driver — Raymond Files. Last month Files was charged with misdemeanor assault.

This mom, who does not want to be identified lives in the same district. She says duct tape and other improper restraints were used on her special needs son when he rode the bus - but she was never notified. She now drives her son to and from school.

Why are they not being trained to handle a non-verbal child that communicates with behaviors?

Superintendent Craig King was not available to go on camera. But in a statement, he encourages parents who have witnessed unsafe behavior towards a student to report it to their school's supervisor. He also says all potential bus drivers must have a valid driver's license and undergo a criminal history background check through the Maine Department of Education.

MSAD 15 training requirements for school bus drivers and transportation aids:

*Safety Care Behavior Safety Training -- to prevent and manage behavioral challenges with safety and dignity.

*Special Ed director meets yearly with bus drivers annually to discuss specific needs of special needs children

*Behavioral Analysts provides drivers and aides with professional development on how to work with students with challenging behaviors.

Amy Arata is a member of the MSAD 15 school board and the State Board of Education. She says the district and the state's safety and training policies for bus drivers should be reviewed.

If there are gaps I am willing to go to the state board and advocate for change.

As for Bradley -- he has a new bus driver. His mom says he is kind to her son. Bradley now gets off the bus with a smile. But she won't stop fighting to ensure that bus driver to receive additional training about the challenges and characteristics of autism -- which affects each student differently.

'They shouldn't even come on the bus until they known everything about that disability,' said Seavey.

The Depart of Education provides guidance to local school districts including these guidelines.

Guidelines for Transporting Children with Special Health Needs on School Trips

The following guidelines should be considered the standard of care for planning the transportation of a child having special health needs for a school trip.

• Make frequent stops.

• Have enough power for portable equipment for at least twice the estimated length time involved for the trip. Batteries should be of the Gel Acid type if available and if not should be sealed.

• Have a sufficient supply of required support materials required for the wellbeing of the student to last at least twice the estimated length of time involved in the trip.

• If possible use a school bus as the transporting vehicle. If a non-school bus passenger vehicle is used, position the child in a seat behind the driver, preferably ahead of the rear axle, in a center seating position, with an adult attendant or chaperone.

• If present, deactivate the passenger side airbag if positioning a child in the front passenger seat (of a non-school bus vehicle) is the only option.

• Travel with a written medical care plan that addresses appropriate measures to follow in the event of a medical emergency. Include parental permission documents and releases to allow treatment of the child.

• For long trips, make sure to have a list of health care providers and durable medical equipment providers that can be contacted en-route.

