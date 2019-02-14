PORTLAND, Maine — UPDATE: A judge has granted a mistrial in the Windham murder case. NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story.

Noah Gaston's defense team has asked a judge for a mistrial in the Windham murder case where Noah Gaston is charged with killing his wife, Alicia Gaston, according to a report in the Portland Press Herald.

Defense asks for mistrial in case of Windham man who shot his wife The defense attorneys for a Windham man accused of murdering his wife asked the judge to declare a mistrial Thursday after the state's chief medical examiner changed his opinion about the fatal gunshot wound. Noah Gaston, 36, is charged with murder and manslaughter for fatally shooting his wife three years ago.

The paper reports Maine chief medical examiner Dr. Mark Flomenbaum told prosecutors Tuesday that his opinion of the direction of the gunshot wound to Alicia Gaston's head had changed. His previous opinion was the wound path was "very slightly downward." Flomenbaum said he now believes the wound could have been at a 45-degree angle, according to the paper.

Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam told the court Thursday that it appeared Dr. Flomenbaum saw trial exhibit photographs of the wound and changed his opinion, according to the Press Herald.

The defense lawyers argued Thursday that their trial preparations would have been different with the new information. The Press Herald says the prosecution told the court new testimony is not needed to support contention that Alicia Gaston was near the top of the stairs at the time of the shooting.

Noah Gaston stands accused of shooting and killing his wife, Alicia Gaston, in the stairwell of their Windham family home in 2016.

Noah Gaston claims he heard noises downstairs on the morning of Jan. 14, thinking there was an intruder inside. Alicia, 34, reportedly died of a single shotgun shot.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story.