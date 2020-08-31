Missing woman's remains found in New Hampshire, police say

Rochester police believe the remains that were found are those of Kimberly Blanchard, who has been missing since June.

ROCHESTER, N.H. — The remains of a woman were found in Rochester, New Hampshire. Police there believe them to be the remains of Kimberly Blanchard, who has been missing since June.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, police received a call about possible human remains found in a wooded area near Chamberlain Street in Rochester.

Police responded and found the remains to be human. Due to clothing and other items found at the scene, police believe the remains to be those of Kimberly Blanchard, 38, of Rochester. She was reported to be missing on June 6, 2020.

The State Medical Examiner's Office has not yet officially identified the remains. They are expected to examine the remains.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Anyone with any information regarding her disappearance, they are asked to please contact the Rochester Police Department at 603-330-7128.