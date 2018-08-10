BLUE HILL (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The search continues for a missing Blue Hill woman, last seen in late July.

Jessica Grindle was caught on her neighbor’s home security video walking by the house, as she often did, to her camp on Grindleville Road.

It’s the last time anyone has seen or heard from her.

Despite it being months since her disappearance, friends, family, and the Blue Hill community are coming out now to search for Grindle.

According to Grindle's cousin, Alicia Pearson, who is also organizing the search parties, Friday's search turned up some items which may have belonged to Grindle.

Maine State Police could not confirm whether they took custody of these items, but did note that they are not involved in any current searches for Grindle.

Monday’s search party met at Grindle’s grandmother’s home on Mines Road to split into groups and search the woods, in order to ensure no one else goes missing while searching for Grindle.

Meanwhile, a candlelight vigil for Grindle is scheduled for Wednesday, October 10th at 7:30 p.m. at the Blue Hill Town Hall, which also happens to be her birthday.

