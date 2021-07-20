MISSING: Woman who frequents the Acton area sought by York County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said she has no fixed address but that she frequents the Acton and Milton Mills, N.H., areas.

ACTON, Maine — The York County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate 36-year-old Jamie Bedard.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the sheriff's office said Bedard was last seen at 3 p.m. Monday at the Acton Trading Post, which is located at 57 Route 109.

According to the sheriff's office, Bedard was seen getting into a silver/grey Volkswagen Passat-style vehicle. She then headed north on Route 109, toward New Hampshire.

The sheriff's office said she has no fixed address but that she frequents the Acton and Milton Mills, New Hampshire, areas.

The sheriff's office describes Bedard as a white woman who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and 125 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing dark leggings and a white flannel T-shirt, according to the sheriff's office.

Bedard also had a change of clothes consisting of a pair of jeans, a blue Acton Trading Post shirt, colorful sneakers, and a camouflage hat.