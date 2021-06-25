MISSING: Woman last seen in South Portland about 10 days ago

Heather Cote, 39, was last seen about ten days ago by friends in South Portland, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine State Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is working with the South Portland Police Department to investigate the case of a missing woman.

In a release Friday, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Heather Cote, 39, was last seen about ten days ago by friends in South Portland.

Moss did not provide any additional information about Cote's physical appearance.