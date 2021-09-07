MISSING: Woman last seen in Freeport sought by police

The Maine Warden Service and the Maine Marine Patrol joined the sheriff's office in searching for Lewis at the Salt Pond Preserve Friday.

BRISTOL, Maine — Emergency crews are trying to locate a missing 55-year-old woman.

Wendy Lewis was last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday at an Irving gas station in Freeport, according to a Facebook post by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, her vehicle was found near the Salt Pond Preserve in Bristol, and her last phone activity was in the Bristol area around 4:30 p.m. the same day, according to the sheriff's office.

The Maine Warden Service and the Maine Marine Patrol joined the sheriff's office in searching for Lewis at the Salt Pond Preserve Friday.

Lewis is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, according to the sheriff's office.