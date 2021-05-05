MISSING: Wiscasset man last seen April 22

Michael Pekich, 44, was going to Ellsworth for a few days but has not been seen or heard from since he left Wiscasset on April 22, police said

WISCASSET, Maine — A 44-year-old man hasn't been seen or heard from since he left his home in Wiscasset on April 22, police said.

According to the Wiscasset Police Department, Michael Pekich was last seen by family on April 22 when he left for a trip to Ellsworth to dig worms. He was expected to return after a couple days, police said.

He had recently been suffering from mental health issues, according to police.

Pekich is described as a white man, 180 pounds, 5'11", with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a 2011 Jeep Patriot with Maine lobster plates.

Police said he withdrew money from his bank account on April 23 in Ellsworth.

Police ask anyone who may have seen or heard from Pekich to please call the Wiscasset Police Department at 207-882-8202.