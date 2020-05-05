The Westbrook Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Kyndra Hopkins, 29, was last seen around 7 a.m. on Saturday, leaving work at the Hannaford at the Maine Mall in South Portland.

Hopkins is described as a white woman who's approximately 5’3” and 100 pounds. Police said she has either short brown hair or bleach blonde hair, as well as blue eyes.

Hopkins may be operating a White 2014 Toyota Prius with registration 2697WK.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Westbrook Police Department at (207)854-0644, ext.0, or their local police department.

