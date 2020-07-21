MISSING: Warden Service searches for 58-year old missing woman with dementia in Newburgh

Cindy Dunton was seen at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. The Warden Service says she responds to her name, but is likely disoriented due to her dementia.

NEWBURGH, Maine — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says Maine Game Wardens are conducting a search for a missing person in Newburgh on Tuesday.

The missing woman, Cindy Dunton, is 58-years-old and has dementia, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Dunton was last seen at approximately 8:20 a.m. Tuesday at her home on Lindsey Road in Newburgh. She's 5'3", weighs about 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Warden Service says she is likely to be accompanied by her two golden retrievers. Dunton does respond to her name, but is likely disoriented due to her dementia.