MISSING: Waldoboro man sought by police after leaving hospital against medical advice

WALDOBORO, Maine — Waldoboro police are looking for a man who they say left a hospital against the advice of medical officials.

Douglas Barter, 54, of Waldoboro, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, Barter was seen leaving the LincolnHealth Miles Campus Hospital in Damariscotta. He was wearing blue jeans and a navy blue sweatshirt with a marijuana leaf on the back.

Police describe Barter as white, five feet, seven inches tall, and about 150 pounds.

According to police, he is a resident of the East Ridge Mobile Home Park.

Waldoboro police ask anyone who may have information about Barter's whereabouts to call them at 207-832-4500.