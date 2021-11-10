MISSING: Waldoboro man sought by police after leaving hospital against medical advice

WALDOBORO, Maine — Waldoboro police are looking for a man who they say left a hospital against the advice of medical officials.
Douglas Barter, 54, of Waldoboro, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
According to police, Barter was seen leaving the LincolnHealth Miles Campus Hospital in Damariscotta. He was wearing blue jeans and a navy blue sweatshirt with a marijuana leaf on the back.
Police describe Barter as white, five feet, seven inches tall, and about 150 pounds.
According to police, he is a resident of the East Ridge Mobile Home Park.
Waldoboro police ask anyone who may have information about Barter's whereabouts to call them at 207-832-4500.