VEAZIE, Maine — A 21-year-old Veazie man, Ryan Lamontagne, has been missing since New Year's Day.

Police said he left his apartment without telling anyone where he was going.

Police described him as being a white male, 5’07’’ and 145 pounds. He has brown hair down to his shoulders, wireframe glasses, and is believed to be wearing a flat brimmed hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Veazie Police Department at (207) 947-2358.

