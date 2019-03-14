SACO, Maine — UPDATE: Both girls have been located, the Saco Police Department said shortly after 4 p.m. The department said it would like to thank the people that called in with information and the Biddeford Police Department.

* * * * *

Saco police are asking the public for assistance in locating two teenagers, both of whom are considered missing.

The two girls' names are Katana Plourde and Jessica Gallant.

Katana, 16, is described by police as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They say she has ties to the Mechanic Falls and South Paris area.

Jessica, 15, is described by police as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 165 pounds with brown hair and black eyes. They say she has ties to the Westbrook area.

It's unknown if both girls are together, police said.

Police did not say whether the two girls knew each, nor did they describe where the pair currently live or reside.

Anyone with information about the girls' whereabouts is asked to contact the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.