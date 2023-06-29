14-year-old girl reported missing in Searsmont

Police ask that anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them at 207-338-2040.

SEARSMONT, Maine — A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing in the area of Searsmont.

The Waldo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for Sophia Glass, who was last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.

Her last known location is believed to be in the area of Belfast Augusta Road in Searsmont, according to the agency.

Glass has "stick and poke" tattoos on her fingers and was last seen wearing black pants and a hooded sweatshirt.

Police ask that anyone with information about Glass and her whereabouts to contact them at 207-338-2040.