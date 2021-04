Mariah Bailey, 14, was last seen Wednesday at the Hannaford Plaza in Saco, police say

SACO, Maine — The Saco Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Mariah Bailey, who was last seen Wednesday at the Hannaford Plaza in Saco.

According to police, Mariah has contacts in Windham, Portland, and Saco.

She's described as being 5'5" with blonde hair and blue eyes and is around 130 pounds. It's not known what she's wearing.