MISSING TEEN: Police looking for 14-year-old Sagadahoc girl

14-year-old Kayleigh Beasley was last seen riding a bike in Richmond on Thursday.

SAGADAHOC COUNTY, Maine — The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Kayleigh Beasley was last seen in Richmond riding a red bike, wearing white shorts and a black shirt. The picture provided by police is old, but her hair is dyed multi-colored, police said.

Beasley has run away multiple times and was most recently located in Millinocket. On Feb. 19, she was reported missing and was then found in a Brunswick apartment on March 2.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff's Office at 443-9711.