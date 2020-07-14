MISSING: Teen from New Hampshire may have been spotted in Maine

Police say there was an unverified sighting of her in the Farmington area. So she could be in Maine, but she also may still be in or around Concord, NH.

The Concord Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 14-year-old Ashley Geschwindner.

She was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at her home in Concord. However, police said there was an unverified sighting of her in the Farmington area. So she could be in Maine, but she also may still be in or around Concord.

Geschwindner is white, about 5’1”- 5’5” in height, and about 110-120 pounds. She has blue eyes and dirty blonde hair with faded purple highlights, as well as a mole/birthmark on the right side of her top lip.

Geschwindner was believed to be wearing black shorts, a red spaghetti strap tank top, and brown sandals similar to Birkenstocks. She was likely carrying a black and gray nylon/string back sack.