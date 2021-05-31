MISSING TEEN: 16-year-old Somerville girl last seen May 29

Police say it’s believed Brittney Wilson snuck out of her grandparents' home in Somerville Saturday night

SOMERVILLE, Maine — A 16-year-old girl is missing from Somerville, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Monday.

According to police, Brittney Wilson was last seen Saturday night at her grandparents’ home, where it’s believed she snuck out during the night. Police also say it’s believed she was picked up by an unknown vehicle, and that she took “a number of belongings” with her.

If she was not in a car, she would have been walking on Route 17 between Somerville and Augusta. Police say she may be trying to find a bus station, but it’s unclear where she would be heading.

Brittney is described as being 5’6” and 165 pounds with hazel eyes and dyed black hair. She was last seen wearing dark-colored leggings with holes and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

According to police, Brittney has family ties in the Jay area, as well as friends in the Augusta area. She hasn’t been in contact with family or friends since Saturday night.