MAINE, USA — The Maine State Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of two missing teens who were last seen at a behavior health facility in the central Maine area.

According to a post on the Maine State Police Facebook page, the teen girls left on foot during the late hours on Friday, April 3. They are thought to be in the Waterville or Lewiston area.

16-year-old Anjali Lagasse is described as 4’11 and 160 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

14-year-old Kaydence Ahern is described as 5’4 and 190 lbs, with blue eyes and purple/brown hair.

Anyone who may have information on the juveniles whereabouts are asked to call Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.

