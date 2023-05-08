Officials searching for missing Standish woman

Patricia Hildreth's children said they are concerned because this is out of character for her, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

STANDISH, Maine — Law enforcement officials are searching for Patricia Hildreth, 56, of Standish, who was reported missing on Sunday, May 7.

Hildreth's vehicle was found at the end of the Winnocks Neck Road in Scarborough shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle had been reported to police as a suspicious vehicle because it was impeding a boat ramp that leads to clam flats, the release stated.

Officers determined the vehicle was registered to Hildreth, who's a resident of Oak Ridge Drive in Standish, according to the release. The sheriff's office said it then conducted a welfare check at her home and found it vacant.

Officials said Hildreth's children told them they are concerned because this is out of character for her.

Scarborough police began a search on Sunday. The search resumed and expanded Monday to include the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Maine Warden Service, and Maine Marine Patrol.