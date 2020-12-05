MAINE, USA — The Somerset County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

17-year-old Faith Hartline, also known as Rebecca, was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday on the Grange Road/East Madison Road in Madison.

According to deputies, Faith is 5’1” and weighs about 190 lbs. They said she has brown eyes and brown/orange hair, as well as a nose piercing and a half cross tattoo on one of her middle fingers.

Faith was last seen wearing nightclothes and carrying a backpack with the word “love” on it. She may possibly be in the Dixmont/Bangor area.

Anyone who has had contact with Faith or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 474-6386.

