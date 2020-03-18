KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — The Kennebunkport Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Howard Lamson, 71, of Ridge Road in Kennebunkport. He was last seen on March 15, between 3 and 4 p.m. walking towards Biddeford.

Police say he was wearing jeans, a ball cap, and black shoes.

He is described by police as 5’9”, 148 lbs, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He may be confused or disoriented.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kennebunkport Police Department at (207) 967-2454.

